Adam Driver explains why he hasn’t been to a wrap party since Girls

Adam Driver has admitted he never goes to wrap parties any more.

The actor, who most recently starred in House of Gucci, says he has not been to a party after finishing a shoot since he was in the TV series Girls, which ended in 2017.

He told W magazine he usually leave jobs “immediately”, adding: “I haven’t been to a wrap party since Girls. I just want to get the character out of my system and go home.”

In Girls, Driver played aloof hipster Adam Sackler, a character who dates both Lena Dunham’s character Hannah and Jemima Kirke’s Jessa.

The actor continued: “In some ways, House of Gucci was the most difficult. I do not live in the same world as Maurizio Gucci,” Driver said of his role as the fashion heir who was killed by a hitman hired by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga).

“The way he picks up things that are valuable and discards them, the way he is the most elegant man – those qualities were interesting to think about. But after 14 hours a day of being a Gucci, I was ready for it to be over.”

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci’ ((c) 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Reactions on Twitter to the film were mixed, with one person calling it an “overwrought slog” and another describing it as a “mess”. Others, however, were hugely impressed with the performance from Lady Gaga, who went full method for the role and didn’t break character for a year and a half.