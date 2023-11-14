Adam Driver stuns Q&A audience with blunt response to ‘rude’ question

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adam Driver shocked the audience at a Q&A with his candid reply to a “rude” question about his new film.

The actor plays Enzo Ferrari in Ferrari, which is about the Italian motor racing driver and, on Sunday (12 November), he attended a screening at Camerimage Film Festival in Poland.

Driver, who is also an executive producer of the film, was asked by an audience member: “What do you think about [the] crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me. What do you think?”

The actor did not hold back with his reply, telling the person: “F*** you? I don’t know. Next question.”

In footage of the moment, which is being circulated around X/Twitter, gasps could be heard from other audience members as well as stifled laughter.

Driver is being praised for his response, with may calling out the audience member for asking such a “rude” question. One such person is the actor’s Star Wars – The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, who shared the clip while writing: “My man.”

Director Phil Hawkins added: “Why people have to try and sound smart/rude/opinionated at Q&A’s is beyond me. Ask a question and be respectful. If you hated the movie shut yer cake hole.”

Podcast host @Cinema_Joe23 wrote: "Normalise this response to stupid Q&A questions."

Ferrari is the next film from Heat and Miami Vice director Michael Mann. It premiered at Venice Film Festival in September, receiving a six-minute standing ovation that left Driver “fighting back tears”.

The year before, another of his films, Leos Carax’s Annette, received a similarly lengthy standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival, during which he appeared to grow so bored, he lit up a ciagrette as everybody applauded around him.

Adam Driver at the ‘Ferrari’ Q&A in Poland (Movie Shelter.YouTube)

The film, which is based on the biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machin, also stars Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley and Patrick Dempsey, who last week was voted People’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive.

It follows Ferrari during the summer of 1957 when he wagered his failing company on a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy.

Ferrari will be released in US cinemas on 25 December, and in the UK on 26 December. It will be available to watch on Sky in the UK in January 2024.

Driver recently worked with Ridley Scott on back-to-back films House of Gucci and The Last Duel. He has received two Oscar nominations – in the Supporting Actor category for Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman and Best Actor for Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story.

He also won acclaim for his performance as the villainous Kylo Ren in the rebooted Star Wars trilogy.