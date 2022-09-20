Adam Sandler seen using cane to walk after hip surgery
Actor was seen walking with a cane in Los Angeles
Adam Sandler is reportedly recovering from a recent hip surgery that he underwent around Labor Day (5 September).
The 56-year-old Uncut Gems star was photographed walking with a cane around Los Angeles with his wife, actor Jackie Sandler.
Sandler’s operation was not due to a medical emergency or sudden injury, his rep confirmed to People. Instead, it was specifically scheduled to happen in between projects. The actor has since been using a cane for mobility purposes.
The Independent has contacted Sandler’s reps for further comment.
In the meantime, he is still scheduled to kick off his 15-day comedy tour on 21 October in Allentown, Pennsylvania, ahead of stops in Boston, Atlantic City, Tampa, and more. For information on how to get tickets, read here.
In June of this year, Sandler spoke to Entertainment Tonight about suffering an onset injury which caused mobility issues.
While filming for his latest movie, Hustle – in which he portrays a basketball scout for the Philadelphia 76ers whose dream is to become an NBA coach – he said he often played basketball with his NBA co-stars before he injured his groin.
“We had some of that going, but that’s before I popped my groin,” he told the publication. “There was one night my groin couldn’t take it anymore.”
“It’s been a year already and I’m still limping around like a fool,” Sandler admitted.
Hustle is available to stream on Netflix.
