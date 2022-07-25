Man surprises fiance with ‘Wedding Singer’ performance on flight to her hen do

A woman jetting off on her hen do got a shock when the flight attendant making the pre-flight announcements began to serenade her with a song from The Wedding Singer.

Allison Irwin was flying from Vancouver to Los Angeles for her bachelorette party with WestJet on flight WS1698 when the surprise took place.

Her fiancé Shaun had called ahead with the airline to arrange the unique performance, asking if one member of the cabin crew might be able to sing his partner a song that meant something to them.

One member of the WestJet team, Ryan, was up for the challenge. Once the bride-to-be-was seated on the plane, the brave crew member got ready to sing Shaun and Allison’s song - to the entire planeful of passengers.

“I was sitting down reading my magazine, and there was an announcement asking for Allison,” Irwin told the Daily Hive.

“He said that Shaun can’t wait to marry me, and hoped I have the best time this weekend,” she continued. “Then the angel flight attendant proceeded to sing!”

Captured on video by one of Ms Irwin’s bachelorette group, the game flight attendant got on the aircraft’s speaker system a few minutes before take-off to say: “Allison, I have a special message for you right here on this note.

“He loves you very much and can’t wait to marry you. I know you’re going for your bachelorette party, so he wants me to do something very special for you before we take off.

“So the song’s called ‘I Want To Grow Old With You’. It’s from The Wedding Singer.

“It’s when Adam Sandler sings to Drew Barrymore on a flight like this, except we don’t have first class.

“Allison, this is for you, please don’t judge me, I’m just the flight attendant, OK?”

Once back on the ground, Ms Irwin told reporters she’d “literally started tearing up on the plane”.

“I can’t stop watching it,” she added. “My heart flutters and I have a stupid smile every time I scroll through it on my phone!”

She said the WestJet crew had made things even more special with a glass of Prosecco after the impromptu singalong.

Her fiancé isn’t the only person to choose a mile-high setting for a romantic moment.

Earlier this month a man proposed to his girlfriend at 30,000ft on an Air New Zealand flight, with 50 fellow passengers watching to see what her answer would be.

Shaw Elmsly got down on one knee on an hour-long domestic flight from Nelson to Christchurch to pop the question, enlisting the help of cabin crew to ensure it went smoothly.

Meanwhile in 2018 pilot Jon Emerson proposed to his flight attendant girlfriend Lauren Gibbs during his pre-flight announcements.