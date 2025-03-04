Adam Sandler exits Oscars early after Conan O’Brien questions his casual attire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adam Sandler walked out of the 97th Academy Awards during Conan O’Brien’s opening monologue after the ceremony host took a swipe at this outfit choice.

The Uncut Gems star, 58, who routinely opts to keep his attire casual for awards ceremonies, attended the 2025 Oscars wearing a blue hoodie and gym shorts.

Sandler claimed he was a “good person” when O’Brien questioned why he wasn’t wearing a suit, in a staged interaction reminiscent of Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent argument at the Oval Office.

During his opening monologue, O’Brien noted how Hollywood’s biggest stars were all “properly dressed” for the awards show, before pausing and turning awkwardly to Sandler.

“Conan. What’s up my brother? What’s going on, man?” Sandler asked, before O’Brien replied and asked: “Adam, what are you wearing?”

“What are you doing right now?” Sandler then responded, before O’Brien repeated, “I’m asking you what are you wearing?”

Sandler claimed: “Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up.” To which, O’Brien responded: “You're dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2AM, Adam.”

open image in gallery Adam Sandler walked out of the Oscars after Conan O'Brien joked about his casual attire ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Grown Ups star stuck by his outfit choice, saying: “You know what, I like the way I look, because I'm a good person.I don't care about what I wear or what I don't wear. If my snazzy gym shorts and fluffy sweatshirt offend you so much that you had to mock me in front of my peers, I'm going.”

O’Brien quickly apologised to Sandler, who was already on his feet preparing to leave the event. “I have to,” he responded as someone in the crowd yelled “no!” in an attempt to get him to stay.

“No, it’s not you, it’s him,” the comedian said as he pointed to O’Brien on stage. “You caused this!” he added to the host, who was trying not to laugh throughout the exchange.

Before leaving the function, Sandler told the crowd: “You are all welcome to join me for a game of five-on-five basketball at Veteran Park tonight.

“Midnight tip-off. The guy from Nosferatu, he's on my team,” he joked.

Sandler then walked towards Timothée Chalamet, saying: “And one more thing, CHALAMET!” while giving the Oscar nominee a hug before walking out of the theatre to applause from the audience.

open image in gallery The comedian made sure to hug nominee Timothée Chalamet on his way out ( Getty Images )

The sweet interaction was a reference to the Golden Globes earlier this year where host Nikki Glaser joked that Chalamet’s name sounded like something Sandler would say in an exaggerated voice. Glaser then put Sandler on the spot and asked the comedian to say the name out loud, which he did in his signature style.

Elsewhere at the Oscars, Sean Baker’s sex worker dramedy Anora was the big winner, taking home prizes for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actress (for Mikey Madison).

You can keep up to date with the latest Oscar developments here.