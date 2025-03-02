Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday Night Live kicked off its show with “a replay” of the notorious Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, mocking the meltdown of a meeting, the president’s policies and the role of the Department of Government Efficiency.

In a reenactment of Friday’s White House meeting that SNL described as going “really, really well,” Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, introduced himself as the “CEO of Gaza hotel,” referring to the real president’s plans to make the war-torn region a “Riviera of the Middle East.”

He then turned to Zelensky, played by Mikey Day, and sarcastically thanked him for “dressing like casual Star Trek…I love Star Trek because there’s no DEI.” In reality, the Ukrainian leader wore a black sweater and black pants to the Oval Office meeting; Trump seemed to be peeved by his outfit choice, unseriously telling him: “Oh look, you’re all dressed up.”

The show then leaned into Trump’s tiptoeing around his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Johnson urged Day to “tell Putin how much you loved him and you’re sorry.”

open image in gallery SNL ripped the recent Trump-Ukraine taking shots at politicians, including Vice President J.D. Vance. Elon Musk, played by Mike Myers, also made an appearance ( NBC )

That’s when Bowen Yang, as JD Vance, came in. “You haven’t said thank you for the past 15 seconds since I’ve been yelling at you,” Yang said.

At Friday’s meeting after things started spiraling, the vice president pressed Zelensky: “Have you said thank you once?” Zelensky replied: “A lot of times. Even today.” Vance clarified his question: “No, in this entire meeting.”

Every time the Day tried to speak, Yang and Johnson kept interrupting in a way not too dissimilar from Vance and Trump.

At one point, Yang said: “You have been talking this entire time. Does the sign outside say ‘Ukraine House?’ No, it says ‘America House.”

The cold open also reenacted the “cards” portion of the meeting which really did happen. The real Trump told the Ukrainian president: “You're not in a good position. You don't have the cards right now with us.” Zelensky insisted: “I’m not playing cards right now, I’m very serious Mr President. I am a wartime president.”

In the skit, Trump insisted he had all the cards: “I have ‘skip.’ I have ‘draw four.’ I have ‘reverse.’ I have ‘get out of jail free’ — the Supreme Court gave me that one.”

open image in gallery Friday’s tense meeting between Zelensky, Trump and Vance devolved into a shouting match ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Day then suggested they should visit Ukraine.

“I’ve been to Ukraine on Google Maps. It’s a mess,” Yang said in a direct reference to Vance’s remarks.

“Have you ever been to Ukraine that you say what problems we have? You should come once,” Zelensky told Vance. The vice president replied in a way that made clear he had not visited the country: “I’ve actually watched and seen the stories, and I know that what happens is you bring people, you bring them on a propaganda tour, Mr. President.”

Pointing out the irony of Trump’s criticism of the Ukrainian leader’s outfit choice, Johnson asked: “Who shows up to the White House in a T-shirt and jeans like a garbage person?”

In walks Mike Myers, as Elon Musk, sporting a “tech support” t-shirt, which the real Musk wore in a Cabinet meeting, and wielding a chainsaw, a reference to when the tech billionaire waved the tool around the stage at CPAC.

Myers told Johnson: “What are you doing in my office? I’m the president now. I’m kidding. Maybe I’m not…”

“I’m so comfortable with all of that,” Johnson said.

SNL then made fun of how DOGE, led by Musk, has upended the federal government. “They’re doing mass firings of the government. We love mass firings because we don’t need to know what their names are or what they do,” Johnson said.

“We are firing all nonessential employees, like air traffic controllers,” Myers said. Despite a series of aviation disasters in recent weeks, the Trump administration laid off hundreds of people at the Federal Aviation Administration — but none of them were air traffic controllers, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

Myers then introduced the Department of Undoing Child Healthcare and Education, or DOUCHE.

“DOUCHE is going to be epic. It’s going to really clean everything out,” he said.