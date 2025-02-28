Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump appeared to tease Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrived at the White House on Friday, telling him “oh look, you’re all dressed up.”

Zelensky shook hands with the president, dressed in a black sweater – a departure from the military fatigues he is known to often wear. The sweater bore the the Ukrainian trident, also known as the tryzub. The three-pronged spear appears on Ukraine's coat of arms and is a national symbol of Ukraine.

Turning to members of the press who captured the exchange Trump added “he’s all dressed up today” as the Ukrainian president smiled sheepishly. A clip of the interaction circulating on social media was seized on by “First Buddy” Elon Musk, who quoted “all dressed up” with a crying laughing emoji.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky sat down in the Oval Office for talks on Friday, that later descended into a shouting match ( Getty Images )

The cordial, if a little awkward, meeting Trump and Zelensky comes after the president labelled his Ukrainian counterpart as a “dictator,” though he later said he did not remember saying the word.

During the highly anticipated meeting, the two men spoke about the minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine, which is expected to be signed this afternoon. “We have something that is a very fair deal,” Trump told reporters.

He added that he wanted to be remembered “as a peacekeeper.”

open image in gallery Moments after saying he wanted to be remembered as a ‘peacekeeper’ Trump raised his voice and accused Zelensky of “gambling with World War III’ ( EPA )

However, minutes later the meeting became more heated, with Vice President JD Vance pointing his finger at Zelensky. “Do you think that it's respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?” he said.

Also addressing Zelensky, Trump said: "You don't have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards ... You're gambling with the lives of millions of people! You're gambling with World War III!" Raising his voice, he added “you’re not really in good position right now.”

Zelensky, struggling to be heard, replied: “I’m not playing cards, I’m very serious Mr President. I am a wartime president.”

Jumping in again, Vance added: “Have you said thank you once?”

Following the meeting, when asked if he and Zelensky could still negotiate an end to the war with Russia, Trump replied: “We’ll see.”