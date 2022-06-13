Adam Sandler has achieved a career record with his brand new Netflix movie.

The actor, who has a $350m (£199m) deal with the streaming service, appears in Hustle, a sports drama in which he plays a basketball scout.

Sandler’s previous films for Netflix, including The Ridiculous 6, Sandy Wexler and Murder Mystery, were all torn apart by critics.

Hustle, however, has seen Sandler receive some of the best reviews of his career to date.

On Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregate site, the film has a critics score of 89 per cent, putting it in third place behind The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) and Uncut Gems.

But, excitingly for Sandler, Hustle is currently the feature film most liked by his fans; it is the highest-rated film of his entire career when judged by the audience score.

Hustle has 94 per cent, which is followed up by Happy Gilmore (85 per cent) and Reign Over Me‘s 81 per cent – not including Sandler’s stand-up shows or documentary appearances.

Adam Sandler has just achieved a career record (Rotten Tomatoes)

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), diretced by Noah Baumbach, has an audience score of 72 per cent, while the Safdie brothers’s Uncut Gems sits at 52 per cent.

Hustle is available to stream on Netflix now.

Another new film recently released on Netflix, titled Interceptor, has become the most-watched movie on the service – despite viewers calling it one of its “worst” ever.

Meanwhile, over on Prime Video, an Andrew Garfield film that was branded “grotesque” after prompting festival walkouts has finally become available to watch.