A TikTok video capturing the moment Adam Sandler was turned away from dining at an IHOP (International House of Pancakes) has gone viral.

The clip was shared by the employee who spoke to Sandler at the restaurant, prompting him to leave.

In the short video, the Uncut Gems star is seen being told that he would have to wait 30 minutes before being seated.

A young woman, believed to be his daughter, is by his side. Sandler is then seen turning around and exiting the establishment.

The clip of Sandler is bookended with an image of the TikTok user, digitally altered to be wearing fluorescent clown makeup.

“Pleaseee come back,” wrote the IHOP employee in a caption.

Imposed over the video is the comment: “Not realising it’s Adam Sandler and telling him it’s a 30 min wait and him ofc leaving because he’s not going to wait 30 mins for IHOP.”

The video has received nearly 2 million likes on TikTok, and has received thousands of comments in response, many of which praised the employee for not giving Sandler preferential treatment.

The full clip can be watched here.