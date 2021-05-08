Adam Sandler praised for response to viral video showing him being ‘turned away’ from IHOP

People are sharing their personal Adam Sandler stories after his hilarious response to being “turned away” from International House of Pancakes.

Earlier this month, the Happy Gilmore actor found himself the subject of a TikTok video, posted by an IHOP employee, that showed him being told he would have to wait 30 minutes for a seat.

Sandler, deciding the wait is too long, turns around and leaves.

The video, which has been liked more than two million times, reveals that the employee had no idea she was talking to Sandler, who is one of Hollywood’s most bankable film stars.

Addressing the viral nature of the video, Sandler went on to quip on Twitter: “For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes.”

The post sparked a wave of love for the film star, with many people branding him “down to earth” and “one of the coolest dudes”.

One person wrote: “I see what you did there. You considered your power and influence and you clarified the situation so that it wouldn’t negatively affect someone with significantly less power and influence. I salute you sir.”

Another person added: “This kind of response tells me all I need to know about you. You haven’t let your celebrity status go to your head.”

Many others then proceeded to share their own experience of encountering Sandler.

After the video was posted online, many also praised IHOP for not giving Sandler preferential treatment.