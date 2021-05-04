Adam Sandler has reacted to a viral video of himself being inadvertently turned away from eating at an IHOP (International House of Pancakes) restaurant.

The video, shared by an IHOP employee on TikTok, shows her telling the Happy Gilmore star that he faced a 30-minute wait to be seated, prompting him to turn around and leave.

“Pleaseee come back,” wrote the IHOP employee in a caption.

Imposed over the video is the comment: “Not realising it’s Adam Sandler and telling him it’s a 30 min wait and him ofc leaving because he’s not going to wait 30 mins for IHOP.”

The video received over two million likes on TikTok, and has received thousands of comments in response, many of which praised the employee for not giving Sandler preferential treatment.

Sandler responded to the clip on Twitter, joking: “For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes.”

In the comments underneath Sandler’s post, which was liked over 35,000 times, fans praised the actor for seeming to take the incident in good humour.