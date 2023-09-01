Jump to content

Adam Sandler breaks Rotten Tomatoes record with new Netflix movie

The critics are lapping up actor’s new release

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 01 September 2023 06:50
Comments
You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah

Adam Sandler has achieved a career record with his brand new Netflix movie.

The actor, who has a $350m (£199m) deal with the streaming service, appears in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, a comedy in which he stars alongside his wife and two daughters.

It’s toppled sports drama Hustle to become his best-reviewed film, according to aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

This marks something of a turnaround for Sandler, whose previous films for the streaming service, including The Ridiculous 6, Sandy Wexler and Murder Mystery, were all torn apart by critics.

However, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is seeing Sandler receive some of the best reviews of his career to date.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a critics score of 95 per cent. For comparison, Hustle has 93 per cent.

Following behind is The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), which has 92 per cent, Uncut Gems with 91 per cent and Paul Thomas Anderson film Punch-Drunk Love (77 per cent).

Audiences are not in agreement, though. While Hustle remains his most popular film among fans, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah currently sits at 67 per cent.

The film follows two best friends whose bat mitzvah plans get affected by a popular boy that they fight for the attention of.

Sunny and Adam Sandler in ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'

(Netflix)

Sandler stars in the film alongside his Uncut Gems co-star Idina Menzel as well as his wife Jackie and their two daughters, Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14. The actor has been married to Jackie since 2003.

Some critics have suggested that Sadie and Sunny were cast because they were “nepo babies” (a term coined on social media for the children of famous performers who pursue careers in the entertainment industries themselves).

However, writing in The Independent, Louis Chilton claimed that the critical and commercial success of YASNITMB proves that “no one cares about nepotism”.

Director Sammi Cohen also spoke out to defend Sandler, saying that the comedic actor has always cast his friends in his films.

“He’s still making movies with his friends, but they’re his kids. He is the kind of dad who’s also your best friend,” he said.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is available to stream on Netflix now.

