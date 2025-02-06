Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adrien Brody has said that he almost lost a part of his face while making the Oscar-nominated The Brutalist due to a misunderstanding with a make-up artist.

The film, which has been nominated for 10 Oscars, has been praised as a “colossal cinematic achievement” and sees Brody play Hungarian Jewish architect László Tóth, who survives the Holocaust and emigrates to the United States with his wife, played by Felicity Jones.

In the movie, Brody’s character ages around 30 years so the application of prosthetics is needed. However, Brody has now admitted that all that make-up almost came at a cost.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, the 51-year-old said: “They did apply a lot of - they had to do a prosthetic procedure. And it’s funny, everyone’s very busy on the movie with a lot of moving pieces. And so I had a new team of people who I’d never met, and they were removing this apparatus all over me.

“This woman was busily working away with a solvent on my nose,” continues Brody but had noticed that she had mistaken his actual flesh for a prosthetic. “She’s just working away. And I said, ‘Are you trying to remove that?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘That doesn’t come off!’”

Brody said that the make-up artist quickly apologised before adding: “This is going in my diary.”

open image in gallery Oscar frontrunner: Adrien Brody in ‘The Brutalist’ ( A24 )

Reflecting on his career, Brody thanked his Hungarian-American parents for the sacrifices that they have made. “It’s been many years, it’s been decades, and I’ve had a long life and career and a lot of peaks and a lot of valleys and it’s given me perspective,” said the star.

“It’s given me great appreciation for this moment because it can go away and I am very grateful. I’ve had a blessed career but as you can see, it’s still a challenge to find work that’s as meaningful as this. That you can have a triumph in your life again is healing and rewarding and also for what it speaks to of my family’s struggles and the hardships that they’ve faced that have given me the good fortune of having front footing as an American actor and the ability to hold your dream and pursue something.”

open image in gallery Adrien Brody and Guy Pearce in ‘The Brutalist’ ( A24 )

The Brutalist, which has already won three Golden Globes and is a major frontrunner at the Oscars, has recently been embroiled in controversy after revelations that AI was used to enhance the performances of the film’s leads.