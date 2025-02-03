The Brutalist takes home best film award at London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brady Corbet’s period drama film The Brutalist has won the best picture at the London Critics’ Circle awards.

Held at the May Fair Hotel and hosted by Mark Kermode, the event saw 15 films honoured across 18 categories.

The Brutalist spans 30 years and explores the life of Hungarian Jewish architect László Tóth, played by Adrien Brody, who survives the Holocaust and, after emigrating to America with his wife, played by Felicity Jones, crosses paths with the mysterious Harrison Lee Van Buren, played by Guy Pearce, who changes the course of his life.

In a video message, Corbet thanked Universal Pictures and the Critics Circle for the award, adding: “I’m genuinely touched by the recognition – it means a lot to us.”

The Brutalist, which has already won three Golden Globes and is a major frontrunner at the Oscars, has been embroiled in controversy after revelations that AI was used to enhance the performances of the film’s leads.

However, best picture was The Brutalist’s only award this evening, with best director going to RaMell Ross for his adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Nickel Boys, which also won the technical achievement award for Jomo Fray’s cinematography.

Conclave, Edward Berger’s adaptation of the Robert Harris Vatican thriller, took home two awards—British/Irish film of the year and the actor of the year for lead Ralph Fiennes.

open image in gallery Ralph Fiennes in Conclave ( © 2024 Focus Features, LLC. All Rights Reserved. )

“I feel very delighted to receive this, but I think in my heart I scratch my head about the concept [of] there being winners when you are acting,” Fiennes said at the ceremony.

“I look at the wonderful work of my fellow nominees, Daniel [Craig], Adrien [Brody], Timothée [Chalamet], Colman [Domingo], I’m blown away. I’m moved by their artistry and the depth in the way they inhabit their characters. So I feel honoured to be included with them, among them.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Jesse Eisenberg’s dark comedy A Real Pain was also one of the big honourees of the evening, taking home screenwriter of the year for Eisenberg and best supporting actor for Kieran Culkin.

A Real Pain follows cousins David Kaplan (Eisenberg) and Benjamin Kaplan (Culkin) on a “Holocaust tour” in Poland to honour their late grandmother.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste won actor of the year for her role in Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths, while Saoirse Ronan took home British/Irish performer of the year for her work in The Outrun and Blitz.

Indian director Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light won the award for foreign language film of the year, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl won the animated feature of the year prize, and documentary No Other Land, made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective, took home documentary of the year.

open image in gallery Kani Kusruti (left) and Divya Prabha in All We Imagine As Light ( Janus and Sideshow Films )

Mikey Madison won the award for breakthrough performer, for her role as Anora Mikheeva in Sean Baker’s Anora, and Kneecap director Rich Peppiatt won the award for breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker.

Madison has also been nominated for best actress at the Academy Awards, set to be held on 2 March.

Zoe Saldaña took home best supporting actress for Emilia Perez, as well as the Derek Malcolm award for innovation.

This is the first award ceremony since controversy erupted over offensive social media posts by Saldaña’s Emilia Perez co-star Karla Sofía Gascón. There has been massive speculation over whether the controversy would hurt the film’s chances at the Oscars, where it has received 13 nominations in major categories, including best picture, best director, and best actor.

open image in gallery Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldaña in Emilia Perez ( PAGE 114 - WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - PATHÃ FILMS - FRANCE 2 CINÃMA )

The second honorary award, the Dilys Powell award for excellence in film went to Daniel Craig, for his role in Luca Guadagnino’s Queer. Craig received the award 20 years after he won the Circle’s British actor of the year for Enduring Love.

The 45th London Critics’ Circle Film Awards were voted on by the 210 members of the Film Section of the Critics’ Circle, the UK’s longest standing and most prestigious critics’ organisation. Films are eligible if they are released in UK cinemas or on streaming services between mid-February 2024 and mid-February 2025.