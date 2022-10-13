Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alan Rickman was unhappy about Dumbledore’s death scene in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, it has emerged.

The actor’s new book Madly, Deeply: The Diary of Alan Rickman has been published posthumously following his death aged 69 in 2016.

Rickman’s never-before-seen diaries have shed light on a number of topics, including his frank thoughts about Harry Potter.

A new excerpt published by Insider reveals that Rickman was not entirely satisfied with how Dumbledore’s death was depicted in the 2009 film Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

The scene in question sees Rickman’s character Snape stepping in to kill Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) when Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) is unable to follow through on the murder. Snape had previously promised Draco’s mother Narcissa (Helen McCrory) that he would protect her son.

Rickman found the scene to be “oddly lacking in drama – on the page – but that is absolute cause and effect of screenplays that have to conflate (deflate) the narrative”.

“We don’t know – or remember – enough about individual characters’ concerts to understand their issues. Or care,” he added, apparently alluding to the film having too many characters for audience members to be invested in all of them.

Rickman fought to keep one line of dialogue out of the scene.

“To wit, I argue (successfully, today) that a line of Snape’s, ‘I gave my word. I made a vow,’ was confusing and diluting,” he wrote.

An original cut of the scene seemingly included Snape explaining his reasons for killing Dumbledore by reminding the audience of his promise to Draco’s mother.

(Warner Bros Pictures)

The dialogue is missing from the final cut of the scene, however, suggesting that Rickman was successful in his pleas to remove it.

The only words spoken by his character are the killing curse “Avada Kedavra”.

You can read The Independent’s article with Draco actor Tom Felton here.