Harry Potter star Tom Felton recalls stern scolding from Alan Rickman

Tom Felton has recalled the intense moment Alan Rickman sternly warned him not to step on his “f***ing cloak” while filming the Harry Potter movies.

The actor, who was just 13 when he first took on the role of Draco Malfoy, explained that Mr Rickman would be choked every time the cloak was yanked because it was attached to his neck.

Despite the sharp warning, the young actor still accidentally stood on the cloth, leading to Mr Rickman, dressed quite intimidatingly as Professor Severus Snape, shooting him a look “look you never, ever want to see.”

