All criminal charges against Alec Baldwin have been dropped, his attorneys say, weeks before the trial over the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was set to begin.

Paperwork to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin is expected to be filed soon by newly appointed special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, per reports.

Law enforcement will continue to investigate how the events of the tragic October 2021 day unfolded, meaning that the case could be reopened in future.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement.

The Independent has contacted the Santa Fe District Attorney for further comment.

Baldwin’s co-defendant and ex-Rust armourer Hannah Guiterrez-Reed, is still facing criminal charges at current. The two previously pleaded not guilty.

The two-week preliminary hearing was scheduled to begin on 3 May in Santa Fe, a year and a half after Hutchins was killed by a live round fired from a prop gun held by Baldwin on the set of the Western movie.

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ set (AP)

It was to be decided whether there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

The sudden developments come a week after Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer had granted Baldwin permission to skip the preliminary hearing.

Production on Rust was set to resume at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana as well.

Find out here what changes in the case brought about the drastic turn of events.

Just last month, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies stepped down from the case, following Judge Sommer’s orders.

Baldwin’s attorney had previously called for Carmack-Altwies to be disqualified from the case, claiming she was too distracted by her role as a state legislator.

Amid the delay in charging Baldwin, Hutchins’ estate successfully settled its wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions LLC in October.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr Baldwin),” the cinematographer’s husband, Matthew Hutchins, said at the time.

“All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

As part of the deal, Matthew will now go on to executive produce the new Rust, in addition to a documentary about his wife’s life and flourishing career.