Paul O’Grady funeral – live: Lily Savage icon to be laid to rest with special tribute from Battersea Dogs Home
The comedian, who rose to fame as drag queen alter ego Lily Savage, will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in his hometown of Aldington in Kent
Paul O’Grady will be laid to rest today in a private ceremony featuring a special tribute from dogs from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, who will form a guard of honour.
The TV icon, who rose to fame as his drag queen alter ego Lily Savage before going on to host a string of TV shows, died “unexpectedly but peacefully” at home last month aged 67.
His funeral will take place this afternoon and will feature a guard of honour with dogs, in a special nod to O’Grady who became an ambassador for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in 2012 and rehomed five dogs while filming Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs.
Local fans are also expected to line the streets to pay their respects as O’Grady’s coffin is led through his home town of Aldington in Kent.
It comes after O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio posted in local Facebook groups inviting the local school and community to mourn the comedian, expressing his “deep gratitude” for the “overwhelming outpouring of support and love” he has received in the wake of his spouse’s death.
Neighbours pay tribute to ‘fabulous’ Paul O’Grady
Residents of Paul O’Grady’s home village of Aldington, Kent have been invited to watch his funeral procession.
O’Grady lived in Aldington, near Ashford, for more than 20 years and was a well-known face in the village.
On his death, local residents paid tribute to a “fabulous” neighbour.
Linda Harman, a local councillor, told KentOnline: “Paul has been a staunch member and supporter of this village, most recently judging our dog show last summer.
“He always gave up his time and sometimes his money very freely to support this village. He is, as everyone has described, a fabulous, kind, normal person who never stood on a celebrity status.”
Neighbour Francoise Montford said Paul was “a great asset to this village”.
“Paul has been a very kind person and we’re all going to miss him,” she told the local press.
“He did a lot for the primary school. He used to always come along to the summer fetes with his dogs and never asked for any money.
“He had a kind heart, he never praised himself like other actors do and he cared very deeply for animals.
Battersea Dogs & Cats to form guard of honour for O’Grady
Paul O’Grady’s funeral ceremony will feature a special tribute from dogs of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, who will form a guard of honour.
The star rehomed five dogs from there while he filmed his award-winning programme Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs.
More than £270,000 has been raised for the London-based charity since O’Grady’s death.
Local fans invited to line streets to pay respects
Ahead of O’Grady’s funeral, his husband Andre Portasio posted in local Facebook groups inviting the local school and community to line the streets to mourn the comedian.
He also expressed his “deep gratitude” for the “overwhelming outpouring of support and love” he has received in the wake of O’Grady’s death.
Residents are invited to stand on Roman Road, Forge Hill or New Road Hill between 2.10pm and 2.45pm on Thursday, although Mr Portasio, who married O’Grady in a low-key wedding ceremony in 2017, asked to “respect the villagers and the local area”.
Hello and welcome to our live updates ahead of Paul O’Grady’s funeral this afternoon.
The comedian will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, with his coffin led through his home town of Aldington as local fans gather on the streets to pay their respects and mourn the TV personality.
O’Grady died last month “unexpectedly but peacefully” at his home at the age of 67.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates throughout the day.
