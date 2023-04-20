Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Paul O’Grady’s hometown of Birkenhead is planning to line the streets with dogs on the day of his funeral as a mark of respect to the late presenter.

The star, who had suffered numerous heart attacks over the years, died from sudden cardiac arrhythmia aged 67 last month.

He was known for his love of canines and presented For the Love of Dogs on ITV for 11 seasons right until his passing.

A fan from Birkenhead, which is just outside Liverpool, named Janine Ferguson told the Wirral Globe on Tuesday (18 April): “The plan is for people to line the streets with their families and bring their dogs as a sign of respect.

“I’ve asked for all local rescue dogs and cats’ homes to attend as well so we can collect donations from everyone there.”

She added: “It only started off as a small idea but it has gone absolutely mad. I’ve been overwhelmed by the positive reaction and the feedback.”

Paul O’Grady (Multistory Media)

Earlier this week, the presenter’s husband, former dancer Andre Portasio, invited fans of the late star to mourn his death at a funeral procession through the village of Aldington in Kent, where O’Grady lived at the time of his death.

Portasio posted in local Facebook groups on Monday (17 April), expressing his “deepest gratitude” for the “overwhelming outpouring of support and love I have received since the passing of our beloved Paul O’Grady”.

He wrote: “Your kind messages, beautiful flowers, and thoughtful texts of condolences have brought me comfort and solace during this difficult time.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I am incredibly grateful for the support and love I have received from our community and we want to thank each and every one of you for your kindness and generosity.”

He said that a private funeral would be held for O’Grady on Thursday 20 April, but added that a funeral procession would pass through Aldington before heading to the church “as a way of marking Paul’s affection for the area”.

Residents are invited to come to Roman Road, Forge Hill or New Road Hill between 2.10pm and 2.45pm on the day of the funeral. Portasio asked anyone planning to attend to “respect the villagers and the local area”.

Read O’Grady’s poignant words on life and death here.