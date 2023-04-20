Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paul O’Grady was laid to rest today (Thursday 20 April) at a private service in Aldington, Kent.

Though the funeral service was restricted to O’Grady’s closest friends and family members, fans and neighbours were invited to watch the procession as it travelled through the village of Aldington in Kent.

After the procession, several celebrities and influential figures were seen at the funeral service at St Rumwold’s Parish Church in the Kent village of Bonnington.

The Salvation Army Band played songs such as “Tomorrow” from the musical Annie. At the time of his death, O’Grady was starring in a touring production of the show as orphanage boss Miss Hannigan.

The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood was among the mourners spotted at the private service.

LGBT-rights campaigner Peter Tatchell was seen wearing a purple shirt and black tie to the service. Tatchell was one of the first to pay tribute to O’Grady the morning after his death.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain (Tuesday 28 March), Tatchell recounted a time when O’Grady, in drag as Lily Savage, confronted police officers who interrupted a show in the 1980s.

TV presenter Gaby Roslin was sporting an all-black ensemble as she entered the Grade I listed church.

Alan Carr was also seen at the service. The Chatty Man host considered O’Grady a good friend, and in his tribute on social media after O’Grady’s death, Carr remembered his sharp humour.

Carr wrote: “He will be missed SO much, my friend asked him recently ‘do you think you’ll go to heaven Paul?’ Quick as a whip he replied ‘I hope not, I won’t know anyone’.”

Jo Brand and former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison entered the church together, and were closely followed by Linda Henry, who plays Shirley Carter in the BBC One soap.

Scott Maslen, who plays Jack Branning in EastEnders was also in attendance.

In addition, Julian Clary, Dame Sheila Hancock, and Scott Mitchell, Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower, were in attendance.

You can follow along with updates here.