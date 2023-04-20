Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paul O’Grady’s fans and famous friends are preparing to come together and mourn the entertainer at his funeral today (Thursday 20 April).

The much-loved presenter and drag performer died last month aged 67 at his home in the village of Aldlington in Kent.

O’Grady’s cause of death has yet to be officially disclosed, but he suffered numerous heart attacks over the years.

On Thursday (20 April), O’Grady will be buried at a private funeral in Aldlington, where he has lived for two decades.

Ahead of the funeral, his husband Andre Portasio has asked local fans of O’Grady’s to get involved and offer their sympathies in person.

On Monday (17 April), Portasio posted in local Facebook groups, expressing his “deepest gratitude” for the “overwhelming outpouring of support and love I have received since the passing of our beloved Paul O’Grady”.

He wrote: “Your kind messages, beautiful flowers, and thoughtful texts of condolences have brought me comfort and solace during this difficult time.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support and love I have received from our community and we want to thank each and every one of you for your kindness and generosity.”

The private funeral service will see dogs from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home – of which O’Grady was an ambassador – form a guard of honour.

The presenter rehomed five dogs from the charity while filming his award-winning show Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs.

While the event will be taking place in Aldlington, residents in O’Grady’s hometown of Birkenhead near Liverpool plan to line the streets with dogs as a mark of respect for the late presenter and dog lover.

When and where is O’Grady’s funeral?

O’Grady’s funeral is taking place on Thursday afternoon in Aldlington. The funeral itself will be a private event, attended by O’Grady’s loved ones, with a private memorial also planned for Port Lympne Safari Park.

How can local residents show their support for O’Grady?

While the funeral itself is private, fans of the entertainer and local residents are encouraged to come along and watch the funeral procession.

The procession will pass through Aldington before heading to the church “as a way of marking Paul’s affection for the area”.

What are the timings?

Residents are invited to come to Roman Road, Forge Hill or New Road Hill between 2.10pm and 2.45pm on the day of the funeral. Portasio asked anyone planning to attend to “respect the villagers and the local area”.

“In order to avoid road congestion and public disorder, we kindly ask all residents to treat this invitation personally and if attending to stand on either Roman Road, Forge Hill, or New Road Hill so to respect the villagers and the local area,” Portasio wrote.

“Please note for public safety Church Road as well as Knoll Hill will be closed on the day of the procession. We kindly ask everyone to respect the family’s wishes and maintain social distancing throughout the event.”

Who is attending?

While is it not officially known who will attend O’Grady’s funeral, the presenter’s long-standing and popular career means many famous faces will likely be in attendance.