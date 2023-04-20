Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Beloved TV icon Paul O’Grady will be laid to rest in a private ceremony today (Thursday 20 April).

His sudden death was announced by his husband Andre Portasio on 29 March. A statement by Portasio said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.”

He added: “[Paul] will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Tributes poured in for O’Grady in the days following his death, including from Queen Camilla, who worked closely with him in their support of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

This week, Portasio invited local fans of the late star to mourn his death at the funeral procession, which will take place in the village of Aldington, Kent.

He thanked the community in local Facebook groups and said their “kind messages, beautiful flowers and thoughtful texts of condolences have brought me comfort and solace during this difficult time”.

Here’s everything we know about Portasio and O’Grady’s relationship.

Who is Andre Portasio?

Portasio is a former professional ballet dancer who used to perform with the English National Ballet.

He met O’Grady 11 years before they got married in 2017. They wed in an intimate wedding ceremony in London that was reportedly attended by actor Ian McKellen and comedian Julian Clary.

In his 2012 biography Still Standing, O’Grady said that his relationship with Portasio “just crept up on us”. “It took us by surprise when we were least expecting it,” he wrote.

After his death, friend Christopher Biggins said that the “gorgeous” ballet dancer had a huge impact on “rogue” Paul.

“He married a gorgeous man and I think that is what saved him from descending into life as a rogue,” Biggins told The Sun on Sunday.

(Andre Portasio Instagram)

“He made a happy life in the Kent countryside with his animals.”

O’Grady had previously revealed that it was his friend Julian Clary encouraged him to marry Portasio.

“Julian put the seed in my head. He said, 'I’ve got married. You should,'” he previously explained, adding: “And he’s right, then you protect your partner. If anything happens to me, he is pro­­tected. It makes sense.

“You feel more committed. You have made a vow, you have to stick to it. But we still fight like cat and dog.”

Do Paul O’Grady and Andre Portasio have children?

No, the couple do not share any children.

However, O’Grady does share his daughter Sharon Mousley with his former partner, Diane Jansen. She was born in 1974, when O’Grady was 18.

Following his death, Mousley told the Mail Online: “We are all devastated. I am, my mum is, everyone is. We loved him and we will miss him. We are all distraught.”

How many dogs do Paul O’Grady and Andre Portasio have?

Through his work on the award-winning ITV show For the Love of Dogs, O’Grady adopted several rescue pooches throughout his life.

His love for rescue dogs was so prominent that his hometown of Birkenhead has plans to line the streets with dogs to mark his funeral.

He and Portasio lived in a farmhouse in Kent along with their menagerie of animals, including four dogs, goats, sheep, chickens and barn owls.

During the first series of For the Love of Dogs, O’Grady took home Eddie, a Chihuahua Jack Russell-cross puppy.

He later adopted Boycie, a shih-tzy in 2014; Conchita, a Maltese in 2015; Arfur, a mongrel puppy in 2017; Nancy, another mongrel puppy in 2020; and Sausage, a wire-haired dachshund in 2021.