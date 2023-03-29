Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Camilla has shared her sadness at the news that TV presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has died aged 67.

The Queen Consort shared a special bond with the late star, and worked closely with him in their support of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

She will be sharing her sympathies with Paul’s family privately in due course, the Palace said in a statement.

The royal family’s official Twitter account paid tribute to O’Grady, posting an image of Camilla with the star.

It read: “Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of Battersea, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories.”

As part of their tributes, ITV will be reshowing the episode of O’Grady’s hit show For the Love of Dogs, featuring the Queen Consort, at 5pm.

O’Grady was known for his love for animals. He lived in a farmhouse in Kent with Portasio along with a menagerie of animals including four dogs, goats, sheep, chickens and barn owls.

He became an ambassador for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in 2012. The charity has hailed the entertainment star as a “champion for the underdog”.

The Queen Consort has been left ‘deeply saddened’ at the death of her friend, TV presenter Paul O’Grady (Adrian Dennis/PA) (PA Wire)

O’Grady was given a special recognition award at the 2018 National Television Awards for the impact For The Love Of Dogs had on helping find homes for rescue animals nationwide.

His partner Andre Portasio confirmed in a statement that the entertaiment star died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday evening (28 March).

A cause of death has not been disclosed, but he had several health issues over the years.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion,” Portasio said.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

The former 40-a-day smoker had his first heart attack in 2002, and a second in 2006.

In 2013, the star was rushed to hospital after being struck by angina – chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart muscles.

Earlier that year, he had shared his thoughts on death and why he was counting his blessings ahead of his 60th birthday.

Find celebrity tributes to O’Grady here.