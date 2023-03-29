Paul O’Grady death – latest news: Joe Lycett and Elton John pay tribute as Dominic Raab makes PMQs blunder
TV presenter known for his drag persona Lily Savage died ‘unexpectedly but peacefully’, his partner Andre Portasio said
Paul O’Grady: TV star and comedian dies at the age of 67
Dominic Raab is being mocked after incorrectly paying tribute to the “incredible comic Paul Grayson”, instead of Paul O’Grady.
The presenter and comedian died on Tuesday evening (28 March), aged 67.
“Paul Grayson was an incredible comic, but he also...” Raab said during PMQs on Wednesday 29 March, before eventually correcting himself.
He went on to suggest the late comic’s alter-ego, Lily Savage, “broke glass ceilings and boundaries”.
Queen Camilla, Elton John, Lorraine Kelly, Piers Morgan, and others from the TV industry have paid tribute, as well as MPs at PMQs on Wednesday afternoon (29 March).
In 2013, O’Grady made a poignant comment on death and living past the age of 60.
Throughout his career the TV host, known for his drag persona Lily Savage, won numerous accolades including a TV Bafta, a British Comedy Award, and a National Television Award for The Paul O’Grady Show.
He was also known for his love for animals. He lived in a farmhouse in Kent with Portasio along with a menagerie of animals including four dogs, goats, sheep, chickens and barn owls.
Queen ‘deeply saddened’ by death of fellow dog-lover Paul O’Grady
Camilla has shared her sadness at the news that TV presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has died aged 67.
The Queen Consort shared a special bond with the late star, and worked closely with him in their support of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.
She will be sharing her sympathies with Paul’s family privately in due course, the Palace said in a statement.
‘Good Morning Britain’ air special segment for Paul O’Grady
Pride in London honours LGBT+ ‘icon’ Paul O’Grady
Who is Andre Portasio, Paul O’Grady’s husband?
Born in Brazil, Andre Portasio is a former-professional ballerina who danced with The English National Ballet.
The pair reportedly began dating in 2006, a year after Paul O’Grady’s long-term partner and manager Brendan Murphy died in 2005 from an inoperable brain tumour.
After 11 years of dating, O’Grady and Portasio got married in a lowkey wedding ceremony, according to reports.
O’Grady, who was 25 years Portasio’s senior, once revealed that the key to their successful marriage was having separate bedrooms and bathrooms.
“I remember Joan Collins on my show saying the secret to a happy marriage was different bathrooms,” the comedian told The Sun in 2020. “She was right – and separate bedrooms also work a treat. I don’t like sharing a bed.”
Who was Paul O’Grady’s alter ego Lily Savage?
Lily Savage became O’Grady’s first stage persona. Often sporting a platinum blond beehive wig, incredible amounts of makeup, white stilettos and a leopardskin matching skirt and fur coat set, Savage was born in the 1980s.
She performed in the gay pubs of south London, with her acts heavily relying on her strong lawless attitude and audience insults.
O’Grady’s alter-ego was said to have been inspired, in part, by his Auntie Chrissie.
“She had a hard life, but she used to suck her cheeks in and fancy herself as Marlene Dietrich,” the comedian once described of his bus conductor aunt.
Savage later appeared on BBC, ITV, and Channel 4 , where she soon became a phenomenon. However, she was eventually put to rest in 2005 after O’Grady claimed she had “seen the light, taken the veil and packed herself off to a convent in France”.
When and how did Paul O’Grady die?
TV presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady died on Tuesday (28 March) at the age of 67.
The exact cause of his death hasn’t been revealed.
The news was announced by his partner Andre Portasio.
The TV star, also known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage, died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday (28 March) evening, a statement shared with the PA news agency said.
Portasio said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.
“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.
“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.
“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”
O’Grady had a history of heart disease in his family. He had two heart attacks in 2002 and 2006.
Tom Hardy pays tribute to ‘laughter and kindness’ of Paul O’Grady
“Such a lovely lovely human. Thankyou for all you have done the laughter and the kindness and for your love of dogs,” writes British actor Tom Hardy.
“You will be missed.”
