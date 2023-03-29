Jump to content

Dominic Raab heckled after calling Paul O’Grady ‘Paul Grayson’ during PMQs tribute

The deputy prime minister’s tribute to late TV star got off to a bad start

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 29 March 2023 14:18
Comments
Paul O'Grady: Dominic Raab pays tribute to 'Paul Grayson' in PMQs mishap

Dominic Raab got Paul O’Grady’s name wrong while paying tribute to the late TV star and comedian.

The deputy prime minister was speaking during PMQs when he addressed the “unexpected” death of 67-year-old O’Grady, which was announced on Wednesday (29 March).

Taking to the podium, the Conservative politican said: “Paul Grayson was an incredible comic, but he also...”

After heckling from those gathered in the House of Commons, he smiled, before correcting himself.

Raab the paid tribute to O’Grady, whom he said “broke glass ceilings and boundaries” with his alter-ego, Lily Savage.

O’Grady was a vocal critic of the Conservative party. In the wake of his death, a clip of him tearing into the Tories during his ITV chat show The Paul O’Grady Show went viral on social media.

“I bet when they were children they laughed in Bambi when his mother got shot,” he said. At one stage, he calls the party’s members “bastards”, adding: “I apologise for the language, that just fell out.”

O’Grady’s partner, Andre Portasio, said that the TV star died “unexpectedly but peacefully”.

Portasio said in a statement: “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.”

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Paul O’Grady has died

(Getty Images)

His cause of death has not been disclosed, but O’Grady had several health issues over the years.

The former 40-a-day smoker had his first heart attack in 2002, and a second in 2006.

In 2013, the star was rushed to hospital after being struck by angina – chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart muscles.

Earlier that year, he had shared his thoughts on death and why he was counting his blessings ahead of his 60th birthday.

