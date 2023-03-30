Paul O’Grady death – latest news: Camilla, Elton John and Joe Lycett pay tribute after presenter dies aged 67
TV presenter known for his drag persona Lily Savage died ‘unexpectedly but peacefully’, his partner Andre Portasio said
Paul O’Grady: TV star and comedian dies at the age of 67
Fans, friends and colleagues are continuing to pay tribute to Paul O’Grady, who died on Tuesday evening (28 March), aged 67.
Queen Camilla, Elton John, Lorraine Kelly, Piers Morgan, Joe Lycett and others from the TV industry have paid tribute, as well as MPs at PMQs on Wednesday afternoon (29 March).
Dominic Raab was mocked after incorrectly paying tribute to the “incredible comic Paul Grayson”, instead of Paul O’Grady.
“Paul Grayson was an incredible comic, but he also...” Raab said during PMQs on Wednesday 29 March, before eventually correcting himself.
In 2013, O’Grady made a poignant comment on death and living past the age of 60.
Throughout his career, the TV host, known for his drag persona Lily Savage, won numerous accolades including a TV Bafta, a British Comedy Award, and a National Television Award for The Paul O’Grady Show.
He was also known for his love for animals. He lived in a farmhouse in Kent with his husband Andre Portasio along with a menagerie of animals including four dogs, goats, sheep, chickens and barn owls.
Queen ‘deeply saddened’ by death of fellow dog-lover Paul O’Grady
Camilla has shared her sadness at the news that TV presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has died aged 67.
The Queen Consort shared a special bond with the late star, and worked closely with him in their support of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.
She will be sharing her sympathies with Paul’s family privately in due course, the Palace said in a statement.
Full story:
Queen ‘deeply saddened’ by death of fellow dog-lover Paul O’Grady
Official statement from the Palace paid tribute to the late TV presenter, who worked closely with the Queen Consort in support of Battersea
ICYMI: Paul O’Grady’s Savage quip to police as they raided the Vauxhall Tavern in 1987
After the news of Paul O’Grady’s death, fans recalled a story of how he mocked police officers raiding a Vauxhall pub he was working at in the 1980s.
As Lily Savage, O’Grady was hosting at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern when police officers started making arrests – wearing washing-up gloves.
Find out why, and how Lily Savage reacted below:
Paul O’Grady’s Savage quip to police as they raided the Vauxhall Tavern in 1987
As Lily Savage, Paul O’Grady performed regularly in 1980s London
Kate Thornton: ‘Paul always ready to speak up for the underdog'
Presenter Kate Thornton shared her memories of Paul O’Grady with a post on Instagram on Wednesday (29 March).
“My feed is awash with tributes to this brilliant man, an entertainment giant who blazed a trail like no other,” her message reads.
“But I wanted to mention some of the other qualities he had that made him such a star in my eyes: his kindness, loyalty and moral compass which was spot on always. Paul had the most incredible sense of what was fair and just, and because of that he was always ready to speak up for the underdog and lend them his voice. “A kind man with a rapier wit, full of funny bones and even funnier one liners.”
Craig Revel Horwood: ‘I’m in a state of shock'
On Wednesday morning (29 March), Craig Revel Horwood shared his reaction to news of Paul O’Grady’s unexpected death.
“I’m in a state of shock this morning, waking up to the news that my gorgeous colleague and friend, Paul O’Grady has passed away,” his Instagram caption read.
“I’m actually reeling in disbelief. He was such a wonderful human being, funny and to the point. Paul, legend, RIP darling.”
Tom Hardy’s tribute
Tom Hardy was one of several celebrities to commemorate Paul O’Grady on Wednesday (29 March).
In an Instagram post, he paid tribute to his fellow dog-lover, writing: “Such a lovely lovely human. Thank you for all you have done the laughter and the kindness and for your love of dogs.”
Watch: Amanda Holden claims Paul O’Grady was ‘not woke in any way'
Paul O’Grady: The ultimate outsider who became a national treasure
For The Independent, Michael Hogan has remembered Paul O’Grady as one of British entertainment’s very best.
“O’Grady paved a way for a generation of TV talent: the likes of Graham Norton and Rylan Clark owe him a debt, as does RuPaul’s Drag Race and its myriad spin-offs,” he writes in his tribute.
You can read it in full here:
Paul O’Grady: The ultimate outsider who became a national treasure
The roof-raising riot, who combined warm compassion with outrageously spiky wit, has died unexpectedly aged 67. Michael Hogan looks back on his glittering career
Elton John and Russell T Davies remember Paul O’Grady as ‘ferocious in the fight against Aids’
As well as being a much-loved entertainer, Paul O’Grady has been remembered for his activism and his unwavering support of marginalised communities.
In his tribute, It’s a Sin creator Russell T Davies named O’Grady as being ‘ferocious in the fight against Aids’. He added: “When asked in 2021 if he despised anyone, he said: ‘Every single stinking member of this lying, self-serving government.’ There will never be anyone like him.”
Charlotte McLaughlin reports.
Paul O’Grady remembered as ‘ferocious in the fight against Aids’
Russell T Davies and Sir Elton John are among those who have paid tribute to the TV and radio star after his death aged 67.
‘Loved Paul, who didn’t?’ Alan Carr remembers Paul O’Grady in heartfelt tribute post
Alan Carr reacted to news of Paul O’Grady’s death with a post on social media.
Carr shared a selfie of him and his fellow comedian on Instagram with the caption: “I’ve been no use to anyone today.”
He remembered: “Having dinner with Paul O’Grady was the closest any of us would get to having dinner with Dorothy Parker or Truman Capote – he would have you literally in hysterics regaling these showbiz anecdotes and quips from Marlene Dietrich to Cilla Black to The Royals to the Disappointer Sisters – it seemed like he knew everyone.”
The former Chatty Man host also recalled a joke he’d heard O’Grady tell recently: “My friend asked him... ‘do you think you’ll go to heaven Paul?’ Quick as a whip he replied ‘I hope not, I won’t know anyone.’”
