Joe Lycett has responded to the news of Paul O’Grady’s death with a comment on how much of an inspiration the presenter was to him.

O’Grady died on Tuesday (28 March) at the age of 67. In a statement, his partner Andre Portasio said that his death was “unexpected but peaceful”.

Since his death, several celebrities have shared stories about the presenter and animal lover.

On Wednesday (29 March), Lycett posted a tribute on social media.

“I’m sad about Paul O’Grady,” he wrote in a tweet.

“I hoped I might meet him one day to tell him what an inspiration he was to me: how I loved gloriously loose and effortless his shows were, how he proved you could be political in a light ent space and that you could do all this and be really, really funny.”

In response to his tribute, several fans have shared their own memories of O’Grady, as well as drawing comparisons between Lycett and O’Grady’s styles.

Joe Lycett and Paul O’Grady (Getty)

“Always thought you were his successor in waiting. Think he would have been very proud of you,” said one reply.

A second commenter wrote: “I think Paul will have known how you felt by seeing the great work you are doing Joe! When I read the devastating news today, I actually thought, ‘Right, come on Joe, you have to carry the torch!’ And now reading what you have said has confirmed my thoughts.”

Other famous figures who have paid tribute to O’Grady include the Queen Consort, Camilla, Elton John and Craig Revel Horwood.

In his tribute for The Independent, Michael Hogan named O’Grady as one of British entertainment’s very best, adding: “O’Grady’s versatile career as a comedian, TV presenter, radio DJ and theatre performer means that there are few Britons whose lives he hasn’t touched.”

Elsewhere, fans have remembered his persona as drag queen Lily Savage, and how she mocked police during raids at the Vauxhall Tavern in London.

You can find the latest tributes and news relating to Paul O’Grady’s death here.