Alec Baldwin cuts asking price of Hamptons home by $10m as Rust trial begins

Alec Baldwin has slashed the asking price for his home in the Hamptons by $10m ahead of his trial for involuntary manslaughter on the set of Rust.

The 30 Rock actor originally listed the 10,000-square-foot farmhouse for sale at $29m in November 2022. It is now on the market for $18.9m following a series of cuts.

His high-profile trial began on Tuesday (July 9) with jury selection and nine days of testimony are expected, the judge said.

Baldwin, 66, has insisted that he didn’t pull the trigger on the firearm and didn’t know it contained a live round before the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.

He has claimed the gun fired accidentally. He is charged with a single felony count of involuntary manslaughter and faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

A recent report in The New York Times claimed that Baldwin has been forced to lower the asking price for his East Hampton home due to financial uncertainty amid the trial. The report cited lost jobs, growing legal expenses and the cost of raising the seven children the actor shares with wife Hilaria.

Alec Baldwin at a pretrial hearing in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on July 8, 2024 ( AP )

However, a source close to Baldwin denied that theory in a statement to People, saying: “There is no financial strain. That house has been on the market for two years.”

When the house was relisted in January 2023, Baldwin filmed a promotional video for the real estate agency offering a look inside the home.

“I fell in love with this place the moment I came here,” says Baldwin while standing on the 8-acre plot, adding that “you just can’t get this out here anymore, you can’t buy big pieces of land.”

“I love it in the winter time because it’s so peaceful and it’s so beautiful,” he says. “I’m always happiest when I come here, especially this time of year.”

The expansive home dates from 1740 and includes seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Along with five acres of agricultural reserve it also features a pool, a spa, a fenced vegetable garden and an outdoor fireplace.

Baldwin’s trial for the accidental death on the set of Rust continues. “When someone plays make believe, with a real gun, and that person disregards the Cardinal rule of gun safety… People die,” special prosecutor Erlinda Johnson told the courtroom on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to the maximum 18 months in prison.

Follow live updates from Alec Baldwin’s Rust trial here.