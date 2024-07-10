Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting trial live: Opening statements set to begin in Hollywood star’s manslaughter case
Hollywood star Baldwin was joined by his wife Hilaria – who brought the couple’s baby along – and brother Stephen at the courthouse on Tuesday, when a panel of 12 jurors was seated in the case
Opening statements will get underway today in Alec Baldwin’s high-profile trial over the fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust.
It’s been almost three years since a rehearsal of a shooting scene in the western film ended tragically, when a prop gun Baldwin was holding went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
Baldwin, 66, has insisted that he didn’t pull the trigger on the firearm and didn’t know it contained a live round, claiming it fired accidentally.
He is charged with a single felony count of involuntary manslaughter over the October 2021 incident and faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.
On Tuesday, a jury of 12 people was seated to decide the Hollywood actor’s fate.
Baldwin arrived at the Sante Fe courthouse flanked by his wife Hilaria – who brought the couple’s baby along – and brother Stephen.
The high-profile trial comes three months after the movie’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in April and sentenced to the maximum penalty of 18 months in prison.
Baldwin failed to perform safety checks
The prosecution told the jury that Baldwin routinely failed to do safety checks with armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on the set of “Rust.”
Johnson said Baldwin was filmed during his required gun safety training “running around, shooting his gun.”
She also said he “didn’t want to offend” Gutierrez-Reed by doing the checks every time he was handed a gun.
“You will learn that one of the rounds in that revolver was a real round, and the evidence will show that Ms. Gutierrez then handed the gun to the defendant,” Johnson said.
“And what you will learn is that, once again, the defendant failed to do a gun safety check with this armorer.”
Prosecutor says Baldwin asked to be given the ‘biggest gun’
Prosecutor Johnson said Baldwin asked to be given the “biggest gun” available for the movie.
She told the jury during her opening that they would hear evidence that firearm was sold to the “Rust” set in “perfect” working order.
Attorney Gloria Allred speak out ahead of court
Gloria Allred, attorney for Halyna Hutchins’ parents and sister, speaks out ahead of court.
Prosecution begins opening
Special prosecutor Erlinda Johnson has started her opening statement.
“When someone plays make believe, with a real gun.
And that person disregards the Cardinal rule of gun safety… People die.”
Johnson says the budget on “Rust” was tight and crew was inexperienced.
Stephen Baldwin sits behind brother Alec Baldwin in court
Stephen Baldwin, the actor brother of Alec Baldwin, sits behind him in court on Wednesday.
Opening statements are expected to start shortly.
Day 2 of Alec Baldwin’s trial is starting now
Court has resumed for a second day in Alec Baldwin’s trial in Santa Fe. A jury was selected on Tuesday.
Baldwin is in court and opening statements will begin shortly.
The proceedings can be livestreamed here:
Prosecutors say they’ll present evidence that Baldwin went ‘off script’
Prosecutors say they’ll present evidence that Baldwin went “off script” and failed to follow basic industry standards for firearms safety when he pointed the firearm at Hutchins on October 21, 2021.
“At the end of the day, the prosecutor’s main theory is that this was a gun involved, and Baldwin had a gun in his hand, and it doesn’t matter if it’s a film set or hunting safety class, you’re responsible for what comes out of the end of the barrel,” said John Day, a Santa Fe-based defense attorney and former prosecutor.
Testimony at trial will delve into shortcomings in a final safety check of the gun before Baldwin began rehearsing with it, as well as the mechanics of the weapon and whether it could have fired without a trigger pull. The live bullet that killed Hutchins also wounded director Joel Souza.
Who is the jury in the Alec Baldwin trial?
Prosecutors and defense attorneys selected 16 jurors — 11 women and five men — on Tuesday, seating a jury from a region with strong currents of gun ownership and safety informed by backcountry hunting.
Four of the jurors will be deemed alternates while the other 12 deliberate once they get the case.
The shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a 42-year-old rising star in her craft, nearly three years ago sent shock waves through the film industry and led to one felony charge against Baldwin that could result in up to 18 months in prison.
Baldwin attorney Alex Spiro probed prospective jurors on Tuesday for strong opinions about gun safety and asked whether a person must entirely take responsibility for whether a gun is loaded or may “rely on experts, does anybody have a problem with that?”
Most who answered said they always treat a gun as if it were loaded.
Alec Baldwin arrives at court for opening statements
Opening statements expected to begin today
Opening statements in Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial are expected to begin today.
A jury was selected on Tuesday. The Hollywood actor arrived at the Santa Fe courthouse Tuesday morning with his wife Hilaria and their youngest child.
Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said the trial is only expected to last nine days.