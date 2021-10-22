Ireland Baldwin speaks out in support of father Alec after shooting incident

Ireland Baldwin, daughter of Alec Baldwin, has expressed support for her father after he was involved in an on-set incident that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

Baldwin was filming Rust in New Mexico when he fired a prop gun. As a result, Hutchins was killed and the film’s director, Joel Souza, was injured.

Ireland took to Instagram to express her support for all involved: “My love and support go to Halyna Hutchins’ family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza. And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today.”

Baldwin’s estranged brother, Stephen, also posted a message of support: “Asking for prayers tonight friends not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the tragic in the wake of this tragic accident thank you.”

Earlier today, Alec Baldwin took to Twitter to make his first statement regarding the incident: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.”

The 30 Rock actor added: “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

The police have confirmed that it was Baldwin who “discharged” the prop gun that killed Hutchins and injured Souza.

Following the shooting, Hutchins was transported to hospital via helicopter where she later died.

Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, also said that he had spoken to the actor: “I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive.”

Police said that the investigation remains “open and active” and that “no charges have been filed in regard to the incident” so far.

Baldwin was seen “in tears” outside the sheriff’s office on Thursday night, according to local news outlet Santa Fe New Mexican.

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies confirmed that no charges have yet been filed: “At this time, we do not know if charges will be filed. We will look into all facts and evidence of the case with great discretion and have further information at a later time. Our thoughts are with all affected by this tragedy.”