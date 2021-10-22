Alec Baldwin shooting – update: Actor fatally shoots cinematographer and injures director with prop gun
Latest developments as they happen
Alec Baldwin shooting: Aerial shots of film set after prop gun misfired, killing cinematographer
Alec Baldwin misfired a prop gun on the set of his film Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.
The movie was being filmed at the Bonanza Creek ranch outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday (21 October) and has now been shut down.
Santa Fe County deputies were called to the scene soon after the incident took place.
Hutchins was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital by helicopter where she died. Her death was confirmed by the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office said in a statement that Hutchins and Souza were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by 68-year-old Baldwin, who is the producer and actor for the new film.
No one was arrested in the incident, and no charges have been filed so far, the office said.
“This incident remains an active investigation. As more information becomes available, updates will be provided,” the sheriff’s department said.
Halyna Hutchins’s last Instagram post was shared from the set of the film two days ago
Joel Souza – the director of the film, which is about an accidental killing – is currently being treated for injuries
Alec Baldwin was seen “in tears” by two members of the press in New Mexico following the shooting.
According to their reports, deputies were at the scene trying to determine how the incident came about and what type of projectile was used in the firearm.
Here’s everything we know about Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza, the victims of the shooting
What we know about the victims of the Alec Baldwin Rust shooting
The film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins was 42 at the time of her death
Many have paid tribute to Hutchins on social media, including Suicide Squad director James Gunn and the son of late action star Bruce Lee.
Fans pay tribute to Halyna Hutchins fatally shot in prop gun misfire by Alec Baldwin
‘Seeing way too many pictures of Alec Baldwin and not enough of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins,’ wrote one person
James Gunn pays tribute to Halyna Hutchins
James Gunn has spoken out about the tragic incident that took place on the set of Rust.
The American film director wrote on Twitter: “My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins and her family.”
Brandon Lee’s family reacts to accident on Alec Baldwin movie set
On a Twitter account to honour Brandon Lee’s legacy, the late actor’s sister Shannon paid tribute to Halyna Hutchins.
She wrote: “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on Rust. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.”
Fans are bewildered by what happened at the set of Rust
Fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts about the incident.
“I feel for the family of the woman who was killed on set today, the man who was injured, and for Alec Baldwin. This is absolutely tragic. Just Awful,” wrote one person.
Writer Caitie Delaney added: “Like obviously it’s the story but it is really not fair to have Alec Baldwin be the face of this tragedy. He wasn’t in charge of loading that gun. Safety on set needs to be taken so much more seriously.”
The story of notorious outlaw Harlan Rust
Rust is the story of notorious outlaw Harlan Rust, played by Baldwin, who goes on the run with his 13-year-old grandson after the teenager accidentally kills a rancher.
Written by Joel Souza, the movie also features Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher, and Jensen Ackles.
The film was being shot on the 2,000-acre ranch, where 3:10 to Yuma, Cowboys & Aliens, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs have all been filmed.
Alec Baldwin’s last post before the incident
Just hours before the accident took place, Alec Baldwin posted a photograph of himself on the set of Rust.
He was seen wearing dirty cowboy boots, a vest, and a bandana paired with a hat.
“Back to in person at the office. Blimey…it’s exhausting,” Baldwin captioned the (now-deleted) post.
