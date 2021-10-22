✕ Close Alec Baldwin shooting: Aerial shots of film set after prop gun misfired, killing cinematographer

Alec Baldwin misfired a prop gun on the set of his film Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

The movie was being filmed at the Bonanza Creek ranch outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday (21 October) and has now been shut down.

Santa Fe County deputies were called to the scene soon after the incident took place.

Hutchins was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital by helicopter where she died. Her death was confirmed by the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office said in a statement that Hutchins and Souza were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by 68-year-old Baldwin, who is the producer and actor for the new film.

No one was arrested in the incident, and no charges have been filed so far, the office said.

“This incident remains an active investigation. As more information becomes available, updates will be provided,” the sheriff’s department said.