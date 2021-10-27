New Mexico authorities have not ruled out the possibility of multiple charges in Alec Baldwin’s fatal on-set shooting - including for the actor himself.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies offered their first public update on the case on Wednesday, almost a week after Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of his film Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Mr Mendoza said the gun used in the shooting had been handled by two people in addition to Baldwin: armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls.

The sheriff said it was too early to say whether criminal charges are warranted. Asked about the possibility Baldwin will face charges, Mr Mendoza said: “No one has been ruled out.”

Ms Carmack-Altwies then spoke to confirm that her office is ready to bring charges if the investigation finds sufficient evidence to do so.

Prior to the press conference, Ms Carmack-Altwies said criminal charges are still possible because she “hadn’t ruled anything out”

In an interview with The New York Times on Tuesday, the top prosecutor said investigators were focusing on ballistics to determine what kind of round had killed Ms Hutchins and who had placed the ammunition in the gun.

She said a search warrant executed on the set of the Bonanza Creek Ranch found an “enormous amount of bullets on this set” as well as three revolvers, spent casings and ammunition.

“We need to find out what kinds they were,” she said.

Ms Carmack-Altwies saidit would be “weeks, if not months, of follow-up investigation that we’re going to need to get to the point of charging.”

Baldwin fired the weapon on 21 October when he pointed it at the camera while practising a “cross draw” technique inside a church, according to a court affidavit.

The gun had been placed on a cart outside the church by Ms Gutierrez-Reed, the movie’s armourer, and was handed to Baldwin by Mr Halls, the assistant director.

Mr Halls said it was a “cold gun,” indicating it did not contain live rounds.

It later emerged that Mr Halls had been sacked from a film in 2019 after a prop gun accidentally fired on the set of the movie Freedom’s Path, injuring a crew member.

Ms Carmack-Altwies said investigators were still conducting interviews with witnesses to determine who could be at fault for the shooting.

Baldwin has said he is “fully cooperating” with the investigation and said his “heart is broken” for Ms Hutchins’ family.

The tragedy sparked a flood of calls to bolster regulation of firearms on movie sets, or even ban them and replace them with computer-generated images.

More follows...