Investigators will discuss their initial findings in the probe into Halyna Hutchins’s death today.

They will hold a news conference from Santa Fe, New Mexico, six days after the movie-set shooting that left the 42-year-old cinematographer dead.

Alec Baldwin fired a gun that was being used as a prop in the Western Rust, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies are expected to present the first detailed public comments about the incident.

The events on 21 October have prompted calls to improve regulation of firearms on movie sets, or even ban them and replace them with computer-generated images.

Baldwin wrote in a statement after the incident: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”