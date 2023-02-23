Alec Baldwin to resume filming Rust in Spring with no working weapons

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The filming of Rust will be concluded a year and a half after the death of its cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, producers announced on Wednesday (22 February).

Hutchins was killed on the set after a prop gun held by the film’s producer and star Alec Baldwin discharged a real bullet, which struck the cinematographer.

Baldwin and the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed currently face involuntary manslaughter charges for the incident, however, the 30 Rock star will be among the cast and crew returning to production.

News of the film’s restart comes days after Baldwin was handed a major legal victory when a New Mexico district attorney dropped gun enhancement charges against the embattled actor.

Baldwin’s attorneys had blasted the decision to slap the enhancement charge on the actor because the law had been passed after the October 2021 shooting.

It means Baldwin now faces a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison if found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, rather than a five-year minimum under the enhancement charge.

Alec Baldwin filming ‘Rust’ (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office/PA)

Filming will now take place at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana with Matthew Hutchins, Halyna’s widower, as an executive producer on the movie.

The ranch’s founders, Richard Gray, Carter Boehm and Colin Davis, said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter issued: “The dedication and passion of the entire Rust production team to honour Halyna’s vision has deeply moved us. We’ve learned so much about Halyna as a friend and colleague, the depth of her artistry, and the lasting impact she had on so many.

“We are honoured to play a role in the realization of her vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing this film.”

Director Joel Souza, who was also injured in the on-set incident, added: “I am deeply grateful to Richie, Carter, and Colin for the invitation to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana. Their unwavering friendship, support, and now partnership in completing Rust and honouring Halyna means the world to me and our entire production team.

Halyna Hutchins (Getty Images)

“The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I’ve met has been both humbling and inspiring. It is a privilege to work with such great partners as we see this through on Halyna’s behalf.”

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that the new Rust set would feature enhanced on-set safety protocols, including a prohibition against any working weapons or ammunition.

Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, American Horror Story) is set to take Hutchins’ place as the movie’s cinematographer.

In a motion filed Monday (20 February), Baldwin’s lawyers called for the special prosecutor on the Rust shooting investigation to be disqualified from the case as she is too distracted as a state legislator.

A spokesperson for the district attorney did not respond to a request from The Independent for comment.

Meanwhile, first assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Arraignments for Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are scheduled for Friday.