Family of Halyna Hutchins file fresh lawsuit against Alec Baldwin

The family of Halyna Hutchins, the woman shot dead by Alec Baldwin, have filed a fresh lawsuit against the actor.

A video message shows Ms Hutchins’ sister saying the lawsuit they are filing seeks to find who “is truly responsible” for the death.

Mr Baldwin believed a prop gun used on the set of <em>Rust</em> was loaded when he fired it in October 2021, hitting and fatally wounding, Ms Hutchins, who was working as a cinematographer on the film.

The family are attempting to sue both Mr Baldwin and the film production company over alleged battery and negligence, amongst other claims.

