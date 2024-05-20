Firefighters battle to contain raging wildfire in Arizona

Firefighters are battling to contain a raging wildfire in Arizona.

The Wildcat Fire started in the Tonto National Forest, east of Scottsdale on Saturday (18 May), leading to the closure of several roads in the area.

Sharing footage of the blaze, Scottsdale Fire posted on X on Sunday: “A wildfire, named the Wildcat Fire, sparked in the Tonto National Forest East of Scottsdale Saturday, leading to the closure of Bartlett Dam Road.

“The fire is currently estimated to be 5,000 acres and there is no word on containment progress.”