Thunderstorms have killed at least four people and left more than half a million homes and businesses without power in south-eastern Texas.

It could take “weeks” for power to be restored in some parts of Houston following fierce storms with winds of up to 100mph.

At least four people were killed after the storms on Thursday 16 May swept through Harris County, which includes the city.

The National Weather Service said it confirmed a tornado with peak winds of 110mph touched down near the northwest Houston suburb of Cyprus.