Makeshift shelter saves hundreds of dogs as floods devastate southern Brazil

Hundreds of volunteers have set up a makeshift dog shelter in an abandoned, roofless warehouse in the Brazilian city of Canoas, one of the hardest hit by floods since last week.

They treat and feed sick, hungry, or injured dogs, hoping to reunite them with their owners.

Work was at full steam this week as heavy rains were expected again in the region this weekend.

Floods in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil’s southernmost state, have killed at least 107 people and another 136 are reported missing.

More than 230,000 people have been displaced, according to state authorities.

There is no official tally for the number of animals that have died or are missing.