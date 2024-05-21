Bess Atwell performs her recent single "The Weeping" as she launches her third studio album, Light Sleeper.

The Brighton-based singer recorded the album in the famous New York studio of The National’s Aaron Dessner, known for his work producing artists such as Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams and Sharon Van Etten.

To support the release of the album, Atwell will be playing across the UK and Europe this summer, appearing at a number of festivals, including Black Deer Festival. Watch the latest up-and-coming music acts on Music Box, available on Independent TV and YouTube.