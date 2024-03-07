Black Deer festival announces new headliner for 2024 lineup

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Black Deer has unveiled the next wave of artists for its 2024 festival lineup, including guitar virtuoso Joe Bonamassa as its second headliner.

Bonamassa joins the previously announced Sheryl Crow at the top of the billing for this event set in the pituresque location of Eridge Park, Sussex.

In a UK festival exclusive, the Grammy-nominated artist will perform on Friday 14 June, demonstrating to festival-goers how he came to be known as one of the world’s most revered living guitarists.

Meanwhile Crow, the nine-time Grammy winner known for hit singles including “All I Wanna Do”, “Soak Up the Sun”, “If I Makes You Happy” and “Every Day is a Winding Road”, will perform on the park’s main stage on Saturday 15 June.

Fans can expect a career-spanning set from the iconic Americana artist, who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her next album, Evolution, is scheduled for release on 29 March 2024.

Other acts added to the lineup include Golden Globe-winning actor and musician Damian Lewis, singer-songwriter BC Camplight, Portland, Dale Watson & His Lonestars, and Eli Paperboy Reed.

Also new to the bill are Icelandic artist Arny Margrey, Alyssa Bonagura, Jarrod Dickensen and Henry Webb-Jenkins.

Sheryl Crow is headlining Black Deer Festival (Getty Images)

The Independent is Black Deer festival’s exclusive news partner for the second consecutive year.

As well as its electic lineup of Americana, bluegrass, roots, blues and folk, Black Deer also offers authentic BBQ and southern comfort food, craft beers and live-fire cooking from industry-renowned chefs, There are also fairground attractions, craft stalls and the festival’s famous gospel brunc, plus expert demonstrations in foraging, butchery and knife-making.

The festival takes place between 14-16 June 2024. Tier three tickets are on sale now.