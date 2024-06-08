Michael Mosley: Search teams in Symi continue to look for missing TV doctor

The mayor of the Greek Island where British TV doctor Michael Mosley is missing has said there is “no chance” the search will be called off until he is found.

Footage shows teams in Symi continuing to look for the 67-year-old on Saturday morning (8 June)

Eleftherios Papakaloudoukas, the mayor of Symi, vowed to continue the extensive search operation which has involved police, firefighters with drones, and divers.

But speaking through a translator, he questioned how anyone could survive in the heat that topped 40C on the day Mr Mosley disappeared.

The TV personality vanished after setting off on a walk to the centre of the island on Wednesday.