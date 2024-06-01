Watch Rita Ora’s exclusive performance of new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’

Rita Ora stars in a fantastic, exclusive Music Box session where she performs her brand new single “Ask and You Shall Receive” for the very first time.

The pop star is headlining Mighty Hoopla festival on Sunday 2 June where the track will make its live audience debut. Ora has also promised fans that more new music is on the way in an interview with us!

Watch the latest up-and-coming music acts on Music Box, available on Independent TV and YouTube.