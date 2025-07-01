Watch: Runaway pig on interstate saved by highway patrol

Highway patrol officers were called out to save a pig from one of South Carolina's busiest interstates, footage shared on Sunday (27 June) shows.

After a short foot chase the animal was rescued without sustaining any injuries and officers were able to get traffic moving again, South Carolina Department of Public Safety said.

"Thanks to Richland County Sheriff's Department for their assistance at the scene and helping ensure this little piggy had a good home after the incident," the department added.