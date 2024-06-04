Mbappe breaks silence on Real Madrid deal: ‘Things made me unhappy at PSG’

Kylian Mbappe admitted "things that made me unhappy" in his final year at Paris St-Germain.

The French forward will join Real Madrid on a five-year deal when his Paris St-Germain contract expires on 30 June.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday (4 June), the 25-year-old said: “I wasn't unhappy at PSG. I wasn't unhappy at PSG, because to say that I was unhappy at PSG would be to show ungratefulness. And that would be spitting in the face of all the people who defended me and supported me. I was always happy at PSG, but it's true that there were things that made me unhappy.”