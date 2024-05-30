The Staves perform ‘All Now’ in Music Box session

English folk duo The Staves perform their song “All Now” live in the Music Box studio.

Taken from The Staves’ fourth album, All Now, “All Now” showcases Camilla and Jessica Staveley-Taylor’s harmonising and the album’s reckoning with a turbulent period for the band, with a reconfiguration of the band from a trio to a duo and Camilla dealing with a bout of writer’s block, chronic pain and a series of operations due to endometriosis.

Watch them perform live on tour and at Black Deer Festival.

Watch the latest up-and-coming music acts on Music Box, available on Independent TV and YouTube.