The Princess of Wales has written a letter to the Irish Guards to wish them luck for the Colonel’s Review in London on Saturday 8 June.

Kate, who is colonel of the regiment, said she was sorry to miss the event, the final rehearsal for the Trooping the Colour parade, and wanted to show her support.

The letter said: “I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire regiment ahead of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping the Colour.

“I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practising for months and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate.”

Kate added that being their colonel “remains a great honour” and that she is sorry to miss the event as she continues her recovery at home following treatment for cancer.