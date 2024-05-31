We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture

We talk to author Yomi Adegoke about her debut novel The List, and the uncomfortable truth about #MeToo.

The novel follows Ola and Michael, an Instagram-famous couple who, one month before their wedding, are shaken when Michael is accused of predatory behaviour in an anonymous list shared online.

We talk with Yomi about the flaws within social media justice, the murky waters of anonymous allegations, and the importance of having nuanced discussions about cancel culture.