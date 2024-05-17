When it comes to matters of the heart, what’s going on in our heads?

We’re joined by neuroscientist Nicole Vignola to discuss the science of falling in love, the chemicals that induce that giddy feeling, and how to trick our brains into creating lasting love.

Nicole also reveals how long it really takes to get over a breakup, why love can feel addictive, and why the head and the heart don’t need to be at odds with each other.