Prince William reveals reason why Princess Charlotte is not looking forward to school

The Prince of Wales has revealed his daughter Princess Charlotte is not looking forward to school at the moment as she is sitting her exams.

The Prince was asked where his daughter was when he met with the family of a World War Two soldier at commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Wednesday (5 June).

William met with the family of Captain Alastair Bannerman, whose diary extract he read out at the service in Portsmouth.

Captain Bannerman’s great-granddaughter asked the future King where Charlotte was.

William told the young girl that Charlotte had today been sitting exams.