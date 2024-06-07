Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:29
Bird lands on TV reporter’s head as she prepares to go live
A large bird landed on a reporter's head as she prepared for a live broadcast from the White House on Tuesday, 4 June.
Kellie Meyer, Washington correspondent for NewsNation, was ready to begin her broadcast when the animal swooped down onto her.
The reporter exclaimed "Oh my God" as the bird touched her briefly before flying away.
Meyer appeared confused by the incident, turning her head round to try and see what had made contact with her head.
"He really just wanted to tune in," Meyer joked on X/Twitter after the incident.
Up next
04:10
Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box
03:02
Rita Ora performs hit ‘Praising You’ in Music Box session
03:17
Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
04:10
Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box
03:02
Rita Ora performs hit ‘Praising You’ in Music Box session
03:17
Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’
04:28
The Staves perform ‘All Now’ in Music Box session
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:45
Emotional D-Day 80th anniversary brought to close with beacon lighting
00:57
NHS nurse clashes with Tory MP on Question Time : ‘You talk rubbish’
02:34
Tory MP repeats Sunak £2,000 Labour tax claim as Fiona Bruce steps in
00:24
Tom Hanks pays tribute to D-Day veterans at 80th anniversary service
01:22
Euro 2024: Southgate addresses Grealish, Maguire, and Maddison snubs
00:20
Roy Keane ‘death stares’ at Rooney after sleeping habit revelation
00:18
Djokovic has animated exchange with wife during French Open fightback
01:13
Kylian Mbappe explains why he could not show ‘unhappiness’ at PSG
00:55
Watch: Sarah Ferguson orders Cannes Film Festival to be ‘quiet’
00:51
Debris scattered around damaged buildings after tornado hits Texas
00:28
Firefighters battle to contain raging wildfire in Arizona
00:41