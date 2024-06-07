Bird lands on TV reporter’s head as she prepares to go live

A large bird landed on a reporter's head as she prepared for a live broadcast from the White House on Tuesday, 4 June.

Kellie Meyer, Washington correspondent for NewsNation, was ready to begin her broadcast when the animal swooped down onto her.

The reporter exclaimed "Oh my God" as the bird touched her briefly before flying away.

Meyer appeared confused by the incident, turning her head round to try and see what had made contact with her head.

"He really just wanted to tune in," Meyer joked on X/Twitter after the incident.